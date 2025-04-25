Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stock Position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCRI. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.60.

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Performance

Shares of MCRI opened at $77.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.57. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.58 and a fifty-two week high of $96.11.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $125.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.70 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 18.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Monarch Casino & Resort Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Monarch Casino & Resort’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

