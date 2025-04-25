Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stock Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,280 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,099,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $354,496,000 after buying an additional 126,139 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,588,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,947,000 after acquiring an additional 18,851 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,136,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,187,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,777,000 after acquiring an additional 446,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 843,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,605,000 after purchasing an additional 184,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Price Performance

Shares of Trinity Industries stock opened at $25.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.67. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $23.50 and a one year high of $39.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Trinity Industries Dividend Announcement

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $629.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Gregory B. Mitchell sold 9,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $288,051.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,486.58. This trade represents a 7.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

