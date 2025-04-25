Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 2,274 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,990,000 after acquiring an additional 8,623 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 722,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,555,000 after purchasing an additional 13,009 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 550,260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,900,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $91.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.41. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.50 and a 1-year high of $109.58.

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The business had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.99 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 13.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 2,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total value of $164,979.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,915.68. The trade was a 26.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on LMAT shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barrington Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

