Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after acquiring an additional 53,824 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after buying an additional 6,355 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

PPLT stock opened at $89.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.33 and a 200-day moving average of $88.11. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $82.35 and a 12-month high of $100.00.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

