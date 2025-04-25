Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stock Holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,881 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IGT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,578,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,495,000 after purchasing an additional 787,543 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 265,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after buying an additional 93,553 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $25,616,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of International Game Technology by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 293,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after acquiring an additional 9,278 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,328,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,461,000 after purchasing an additional 29,780 shares in the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IGT opened at $16.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.31. International Game Technology PLC has a 1 year low of $13.81 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.01.

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $651.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.84 million. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 46.78%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IGT shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on International Game Technology from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Game Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

