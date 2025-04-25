Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 294,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,826 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VKI. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Permanent Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 10,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $454,000. 27.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VKI stock opened at $8.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.71. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $9.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0559 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

