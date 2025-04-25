Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Position in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) by 89.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 301,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,446,770 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Genius Sports were worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GENI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Craig Hallum set a $15.00 price target on Genius Sports in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.19.

Genius Sports Trading Up 0.8 %

GENI stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day moving average is $8.99. Genius Sports Limited has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $11.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.97 and a beta of 1.98.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 15.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $175.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Genius Sports

(Free Report)

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GENI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.