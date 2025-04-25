Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 1,147 Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in Liberty Global by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 17,376,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,730,000 after acquiring an additional 13,366,743 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,381,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,240,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,197 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Global by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,659,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at $9,403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Liberty Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.70 to $12.40 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

Shares of LBTYA stock opened at $10.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Liberty Global Ltd. has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $21.56.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $7.25. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 23.09%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

