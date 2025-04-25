Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 24,513 Shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,513 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 7,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 189.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 33,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 22,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 54,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI France ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWQ opened at $40.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.25. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 12-month low of $35.22 and a 12-month high of $42.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI France ETF Profile

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

