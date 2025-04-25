Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at DA Davidson

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.62.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of WAL opened at $70.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $56.70 and a 52-week high of $98.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.01. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $790.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Western Alliance Bancorporation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter worth about $11,461,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 17.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 314,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,970,000 after purchasing an additional 45,764 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 96,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after acquiring an additional 8,201 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Finally, Generate Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd now owns 417,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

