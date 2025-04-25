Western Alliance Bancorporation’s (WAL) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $92.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on WAL. Barclays dropped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.62.

NYSE WAL opened at $70.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $56.70 and a one year high of $98.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.01. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $790.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Salzhauer Michael increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.2% during the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 21,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. TTP Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth $583,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

