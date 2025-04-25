What is B. Riley’s Forecast for Ladder Capital Q4 Earnings?

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Ladder Capital in a research note issued on Monday, April 21st. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. B. Riley has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ladder Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.03 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ladder Capital’s FY2026 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). Ladder Capital had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 8.77%.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Ladder Capital from $12.75 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Ladder Capital Stock Performance

Shares of LADR stock opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 38.96, a quick ratio of 38.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.32. Ladder Capital has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $12.48.

Ladder Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 106.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ladder Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Access Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 284,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 816.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 79,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. 62.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

