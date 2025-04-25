What is Cormark’s Forecast for CVE:QIS FY2025 Earnings?

Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (CVE:QIS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Quorum Information Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Quorum Information Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share.

Get Quorum Information Technologies alerts:

Quorum Information Technologies Stock Performance

CVE:QIS opened at C$0.93 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.76. The stock has a market cap of C$68.44 million, a PE ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.20. Quorum Information Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$0.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.00.

Quorum Information Technologies Company Profile

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. The company develops, markets, implements, and supports software products for the automotive market, including Quorum DMS, a dealership management system; Autovance Desk; Menu and MyDeal, a sales desking, menuing, and digital retailing system; DealerMine Service, Sales Customer Relationship Management, and Business Development Centre; Accessible Accessories, a digital retailing platform; and VINN, an automotive marketplace.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quorum Information Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quorum Information Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.