What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for RF FY2025 Earnings?

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) – DA Davidson upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Regions Financial in a report issued on Monday, April 21st. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings of $2.28 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.23. The consensus estimate for Regions Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s FY2026 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.53.

Regions Financial Trading Up 2.6 %

RF opened at $20.54 on Wednesday. Regions Financial has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 12.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regions Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RF. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2,354.9% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial

In other Regions Financial news, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $48,714.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at $370,353.48. This trade represents a 15.15 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.08%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

