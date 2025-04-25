What is DA Davidson’s Forecast for TCBI FY2025 Earnings?

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 21st. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.53 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.74. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Texas Capital Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $5.84 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ FY2026 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.07). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $280.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.40 million.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TCBI. Stephens lowered their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Hovde Group cut their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.64.

TCBI opened at $68.21 on Wednesday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $56.24 and a 52 week high of $91.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,050,000. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,232,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,938,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 385,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,144,000 after acquiring an additional 145,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 744,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,246,000 after acquiring an additional 138,734 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 2,006 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.99 per share, for a total transaction of $42,105.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,839,050.01. This represents a 1.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 28,732 shares of company stock valued at $820,610 over the last three months. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

