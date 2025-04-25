What is KeyCorp’s Forecast for KRP Q3 Earnings?

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KRP. Truist Financial lowered shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho started coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimbell Royalty Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Price Performance

NYSE:KRP opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average of $15.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.65. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.20.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,454.55%.

Insider Activity

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 7,851 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $108,814.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,785.18. The trade was a 13.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kimbell Royalty Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRP. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.