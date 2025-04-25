What is KeyCorp’s Forecast for Vital Energy Q3 Earnings?

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Vital Energy in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.09. The consensus estimate for Vital Energy’s current full-year earnings is $8.49 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Vital Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.67 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.49 EPS.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $534.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.90 million. Vital Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 8.89%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Vital Energy from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Vital Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Vital Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vital Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.36.

Vital Energy stock opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $593.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.82. Vital Energy has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $55.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

In related news, major shareholder Richard D. Campbell acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $88,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 43,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,528. This trade represents a 13.13 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $207,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,335.88. This represents a 9.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,647 shares of company stock valued at $448,742. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTLE. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,392,000. Condire Management LP purchased a new position in Vital Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $19,066,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in Vital Energy during the 4th quarter worth $15,995,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 124.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 338,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,110,000 after buying an additional 187,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vital Energy by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 428,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,243,000 after buying an additional 132,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

