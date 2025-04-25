What is Leerink Partnrs’ Forecast for Veracyte Q2 Earnings?

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Veracyte in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 21st. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Veracyte’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Veracyte’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Get Veracyte alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Veracyte Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $32.14 on Wednesday. Veracyte has a 1 year low of $19.09 and a 1 year high of $47.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.27 and a beta of 2.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Veracyte had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $118.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Veracyte

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 138.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 146,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 85,033 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Veracyte by 16.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the third quarter worth about $9,498,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 261,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the fourth quarter worth about $1,379,000.

About Veracyte

(Get Free Report)

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.