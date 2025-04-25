What is Roth Capital’s Forecast for Alphabet Q1 Earnings?

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital increased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Alphabet in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 21st. Roth Capital analyst R. Kulkarni now expects that the information services provider will post earnings of $2.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.20. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $8.90 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.04 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GOOGL. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Citizens Jmp downgraded Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.64.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $159.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $207.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Patron Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 11,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Westwind Capital boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 7.9% in the first quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 1,743 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 39.4% in the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 39,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,151,000 after acquiring an additional 11,183 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.9% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 174,519 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,988,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total value of $270,787.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,606,723.84. This represents a 6.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $5,153,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,717,696 shares in the company, valued at $430,917,877.76. The trade was a 1.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,163 shares of company stock worth $25,361,647 in the last three months. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

