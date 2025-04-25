What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Estimate for Huntsman Q2 Earnings?

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Huntsman in a report released on Monday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Huntsman’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Huntsman from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Alembic Global Advisors cut Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Huntsman from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

HUN opened at $13.36 on Wednesday. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $25.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUN. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Huntsman by 2,388.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

