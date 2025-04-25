What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Forecast for Ashland Q2 Earnings?

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Ashland in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.20. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ashland’s current full-year earnings is $4.27 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ashland’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

Get Ashland alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ashland from $69.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ashland from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ashland in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ashland presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.20.

Ashland Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $53.42 on Wednesday. Ashland has a 1 year low of $45.21 and a 1 year high of $102.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.17 and its 200-day moving average is $68.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.70.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.51). Ashland had a positive return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ashland

In other Ashland news, CEO Guillermo Novo bought 31,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.24 per share, for a total transaction of $2,010,326.56. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,326.56. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ashland

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 33.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,291,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,383,000 after purchasing an additional 569,740 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ashland by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ashland during the 1st quarter worth $273,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Ashland in the 1st quarter worth $369,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ashland by 46.2% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ashland Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.