What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Forecast for Ashland Q4 Earnings?

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ashland in a report released on Monday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.45. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ashland’s current full-year earnings is $4.27 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ashland’s FY2026 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

Get Ashland alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ashland from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ashland from $69.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho set a $60.00 target price on Ashland in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.20.

Ashland Stock Up 3.1 %

ASH stock opened at $53.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.94, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.70. Ashland has a one year low of $45.21 and a one year high of $102.50.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.51). Ashland had a positive return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Guillermo Novo acquired 31,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.24 per share, with a total value of $2,010,326.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,326.56. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Ashland by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,291,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,383,000 after buying an additional 569,740 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ashland by 172.5% in the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 670,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,934,000 after acquiring an additional 424,595 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Ashland in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,943,000. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in Ashland by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,860,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,409,000 after purchasing an additional 212,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Ashland by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,806,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,583,000 after purchasing an additional 208,320 shares during the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ashland

(Get Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.