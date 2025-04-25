What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Forecast for SAH FY2025 Earnings?

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sonic Automotive in a research note issued on Sunday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.84. The consensus estimate for Sonic Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $6.14 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SAH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens boosted their price target on Sonic Automotive from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sonic Automotive in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Sonic Automotive from $93.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sonic Automotive from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

Sonic Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of SAH opened at $60.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.43. Sonic Automotive has a twelve month low of $51.27 and a twelve month high of $76.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.12.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 1.52%.

Sonic Automotive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonic Automotive

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 515.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 1,429.7% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

