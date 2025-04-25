William Blair Has Optimistic Outlook of Netflix Q2 Earnings

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Netflix in a research report issued on Monday, April 21st. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the Internet television network will earn $7.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $6.11. The consensus estimate for Netflix’s current full-year earnings is $24.58 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q3 2025 earnings at $6.40 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $4.99 EPS.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.28 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NFLX. Seaport Res Ptn raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush upped their price target on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective (up previously from $1,250.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,070.65.

Shares of NFLX opened at $1,096.87 on Wednesday. Netflix has a 52 week low of $544.25 and a 52 week high of $1,101.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $469.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.31, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $954.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $901.03.

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $978.41, for a total transaction of $9,784,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,611,311.31. This represents a 73.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 102,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.74, for a total transaction of $100,259,088.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,700,583. This represents a 88.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,855 shares of company stock valued at $267,474,816 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Netflix by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

