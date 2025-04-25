William Blair Weighs in on Zillow Group FY2025 Earnings

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Zillow Group in a research note issued on Monday, April 21st. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon expects that the technology company will earn $0.42 per share for the year. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zillow Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Zillow Group’s FY2026 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ZG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Zillow Group from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.05.

Zillow Group stock opened at $64.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of -137.91, a PEG ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.22. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $38.06 and a 1 year high of $86.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.69.

In related news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 6,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $541,475.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,467 shares in the company, valued at $9,906,735.24. The trade was a 5.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total value of $136,987.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at $8,443,782.76. The trade was a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,919 shares of company stock valued at $7,869,478 over the last 90 days. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $165,326,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1,261.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 260,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,454,000 after buying an additional 241,331 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 420,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,775,000 after buying an additional 211,482 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,916,000. Finally, Sone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,185,000. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

