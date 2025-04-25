WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 74.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 155,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of WNS by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of WNS in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WNS by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WNS during the third quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in WNS by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 6,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of WNS from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of WNS from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on WNS from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on WNS from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.25.

NYSE:WNS opened at $59.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. WNS has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $72.11.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.15). WNS had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 10.03%. On average, analysts predict that WNS will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

