Workiva (NYSE:WK) Coverage Initiated at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Workiva (NYSE:WK – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Workiva from $120.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Workiva from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Workiva from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Workiva from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.90.

Shares of NYSE WK opened at $72.59 on Tuesday. Workiva has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $116.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.87. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -78.90 and a beta of 1.02.

In other news, CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 4,115 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.72, for a total transaction of $352,737.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 103,509 shares in the company, valued at $8,872,791.48. The trade was a 3.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 10,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $890,266.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,236,688.14. This represents a 14.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,807,333 in the last 90 days. 3.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 705.9% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 109.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 567 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 3,010.0% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

