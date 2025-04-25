Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its position in Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Worthington Steel were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Worthington Steel by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Steel by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Worthington Steel in the fourth quarter worth $3,317,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Worthington Steel by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Worthington Steel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 69,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Worthington Steel alerts:

Worthington Steel Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE:WS opened at $25.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.43. Worthington Steel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.30 and a 1-year high of $47.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 2.03.

Worthington Steel Dividend Announcement

Worthington Steel ( NYSE:WS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $687.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.00 million. Worthington Steel had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Worthington Steel, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Worthington Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Worthington Steel from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Worthington Steel

Worthington Steel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.