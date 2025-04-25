YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CONY) Stock Price Up 3.6% – Time to Buy?

YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CONY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.13 and last traded at $8.11. 2,782,066 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 3,327,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.83.

YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF Trading Up 3.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CONY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF

The YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (CONY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Coinbase Global Inc stock (COIN) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys CONY was launched on Aug 14, 2023 and is issued by YieldMax.

