YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:XOMO) Trading 1.2% Higher – What’s Next?

YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:XOMO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.12 and last traded at $13.08. 24,432 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 41,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.93.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its stake in YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:XOMO – Free Report) by 140.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC owned about 0.57% of YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF (XOMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Exxon Mobil Corporation stock (XOM) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options.

