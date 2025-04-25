Zacks Research Cuts Earnings Estimates for Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Everest Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the company will earn $15.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $15.61. The consensus estimate for Everest Group’s current full-year earnings is $47.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Everest Group’s Q3 2025 earnings at $9.14 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $15.71 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $17.14 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $11.94 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $16.53 EPS.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($18.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.64 by ($30.03). Everest Group had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 7.95%.

EG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Everest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $376.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Everest Group from $434.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Everest Group from $375.00 to $372.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Everest Group from $370.00 to $362.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Everest Group from $470.00 to $394.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everest Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.00.

Everest Group Stock Performance

Everest Group stock opened at $355.25 on Thursday. Everest Group has a twelve month low of $320.00 and a twelve month high of $407.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $351.75 and its 200 day moving average is $361.12.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Everest Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.47%.

Insider Activity at Everest Group

In other Everest Group news, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.63, for a total transaction of $540,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,428,175.77. This represents a 10.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everest Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Everest Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,560,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,288,000 after buying an additional 43,793 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $488,588,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Everest Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,281,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Everest Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,321 shares during the period. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Everest Group by 279.1% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 978,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,768,000 after purchasing an additional 720,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

