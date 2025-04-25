Zacks Research Cuts Earnings Estimates for Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Everest Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the company will earn $15.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $15.61. The consensus estimate for Everest Group’s current full-year earnings is $47.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Everest Group’s Q3 2025 earnings at $9.14 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $15.71 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $17.14 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $11.94 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $16.53 EPS.
Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($18.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.64 by ($30.03). Everest Group had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 7.95%.
Everest Group stock opened at $355.25 on Thursday. Everest Group has a twelve month low of $320.00 and a twelve month high of $407.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $351.75 and its 200 day moving average is $361.12.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Everest Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.47%.
In other Everest Group news, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.63, for a total transaction of $540,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,428,175.77. This represents a 10.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Everest Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,560,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,288,000 after buying an additional 43,793 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $488,588,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Everest Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,281,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Everest Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,321 shares during the period. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Everest Group by 279.1% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 978,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,768,000 after purchasing an additional 720,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.
Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.
