Zacks Research Forecasts Yelp’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:YELP)

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Yelp in a report issued on Tuesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the local business review company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Yelp’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Yelp’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. Yelp had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $361.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.73 million.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Yelp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

NYSE:YELP opened at $35.15 on Thursday. Yelp has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $41.72. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.85.

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 21,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $785,007.30. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 153,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,467,776.30. The trade was a 12.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Saldanha sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $35,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,563,198.50. The trade was a 0.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,727 shares of company stock valued at $2,025,717 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YELP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Yelp by 272.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 56,595 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 41,400 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 6.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 355,748 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $13,173,000 after purchasing an additional 20,786 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yelp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,134,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Yelp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management boosted its position in Yelp by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 21,235 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

