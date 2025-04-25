Zacks Research Issues Negative Estimate for Pool Earnings

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Pool in a report issued on Tuesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Pool’s current full-year earnings is $11.32 per share.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Pool had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 8.18%.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Pool from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $344.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $359.22.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Pool

Pool Stock Performance

NASDAQ POOL opened at $288.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $325.69 and a 200 day moving average of $345.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Pool has a twelve month low of $284.28 and a twelve month high of $395.60.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

Insider Transactions at Pool

In other Pool news, SVP Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,223 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $385,245.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,105. The trade was a 11.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.00, for a total transaction of $3,460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,651,642. This trade represents a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pool

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Pool by 2,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 72 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 471.4% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Pool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Pool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.