Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Estimate for PBH Earnings

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.59 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.58. The consensus estimate for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $4.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.04 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PBH. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.33.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance
Shares of PBH opened at $79.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.47. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $90.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.39.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.13%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prestige Consumer Healthcare
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,630,000 after buying an additional 8,533 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1,570.7% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 636,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,667,000 after purchasing an additional 33,844 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $40,009,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 346.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 71,730 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In related news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $151,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,130. This represents a 8.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Prestige Consumer Healthcare
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 2 Strong Utilities Plays With Booming Earnings and Room to Grow
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Why Smart Investors Don’t Panic in Election Season
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Now Is the Time to Buy ServiceNow—The Rebound Is Real
Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.