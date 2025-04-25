Zacks Research Issues Positive Forecast for EQT Earnings

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for EQT in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for EQT’s current full-year earnings is $3.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EQT’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.35 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

EQT has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on EQT from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Scotiabank lowered EQT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on EQT from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.39.

EQT Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of EQT stock opened at $48.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. EQT has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.20. EQT had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. increased its stake in EQT by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in EQT by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in EQT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in EQT by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 157.50%.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

