Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Has $273.36 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,246,016 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 116,197 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 5.6% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $273,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $236.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.56.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $186.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $1,965,077.51. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,647,456.60. The trade was a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,459,618.09. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.