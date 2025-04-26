10,002 Shares in Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Weave Communications by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 223,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 54,019 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Weave Communications by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 883,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,308,000 after acquiring an additional 101,580 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Weave Communications by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 873,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,180,000 after purchasing an additional 239,202 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 139.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 52,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 13.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 17,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Alan Taylor sold 31,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $348,883.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 247,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,921.44. This trade represents a 11.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Blake G. Modersitzki sold 5,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $95,713.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 188,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,288,295.45. This represents a 2.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 595,028 shares of company stock worth $8,606,000 over the last three months. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEAV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Weave Communications from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Weave Communications in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Weave Communications Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of Weave Communications stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $781.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.74 and a beta of 1.97. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $17.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.68.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). Weave Communications had a negative net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 28.37%. The business had revenue of $54.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Weave Communications Profile

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

