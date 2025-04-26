10,084 Shares in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Core Scientific by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 98,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Core Scientific by 48.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 437,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after acquiring an additional 142,068 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Core Scientific by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 190,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 50,275 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Core Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $527,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Core Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $927,000.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CORZ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Core Scientific from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Core Scientific from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Core Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.07.

In other Core Scientific news, Director Jordan Levy bought 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.01 per share, for a total transaction of $500,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 306,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,458,164.87. This trade represents a 25.57 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd A. Becker sold 134,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $1,443,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 195,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,103,635.25. The trade was a 40.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CORZ stock opened at $8.31 on Friday. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $18.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.37. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 6.80.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $94.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.07 million. Equities research analysts expect that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

