10,420 Shares in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,468,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 86,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 20,723 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 117,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 19,696 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,807,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 17,350 shares during the period.

FPEI opened at $18.44 on Friday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $17.81 and a 1 year high of $19.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.71.

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

