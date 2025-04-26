12,925 Shares in Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Cat during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Red Cat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Red Cat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Red Cat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Red Cat by 1,536.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 8,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Red Cat alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RCAT. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Red Cat in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Northland Capmk upgraded Red Cat to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

Red Cat Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of RCAT stock opened at $5.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.77 million, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Red Cat Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $15.27.

Red Cat Profile

(Free Report)

Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Red Cat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Cat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.