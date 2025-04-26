15,913 Shares in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 73,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 9,598 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LZ. Barclays increased their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Friday, April 11th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on LegalZoom.com from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.06.

LegalZoom.com Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:LZ opened at $7.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.53 and a 200 day moving average of $8.17. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.33 and a 52 week high of $12.55.

LegalZoom.com Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

