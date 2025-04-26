2,266 Shares in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ALGT shares. StockNews.com raised Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on Allegiant Travel from $100.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James upgraded Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $46.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.00 and its 200 day moving average is $73.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.57. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $36.09 and a 1 year high of $107.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $1.62. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 9.56% and a positive return on equity of 3.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

