25,307 Shares in Lifezone Metals Limited (NYSE:LZM) Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Lifezone Metals Limited (NYSE:LZM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lifezone Metals by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lifezone Metals by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Lifezone Metals by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Lifezone Metals by 275.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 35,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Lifezone Metals by 120.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 37,232 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE LZM opened at $3.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lifezone Metals Limited has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $9.51.

Lifezone Metals Limited engages in the extraction and refining of metals. It supplies lower-carbon and sulfur dioxide emission metals to the battery storage, EV, and hydrogen markets. The company’s products include nickel, copper, and cobalt. Its flagship project is the Kabanga nickel project in North-West Tanzania.

