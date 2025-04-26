2,738 Shares in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,738 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pathward Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,734,999,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,437,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 569,238 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,885,000 after buying an additional 195,331 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,203,603 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $162,141,000 after buying an additional 151,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Pathward Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $10,865,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Pathward Financial from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Pathward Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

CASH stock opened at $78.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.01. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $86.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.44.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $262.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.30 million. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 21.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is 2.92%.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

