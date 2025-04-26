31,748 Shares in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 31,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.15% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 477,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 14,575 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 449,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 27,147 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 243,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 85,082 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 192,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 49,050 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 135,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 67,040 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jay R. Luly purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $256,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 846,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,370.22. This trade represents a 5.61 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ENTA stock opened at $5.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.31. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.69.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.11. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 157.57% and a negative return on equity of 75.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

