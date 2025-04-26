6,474 Shares in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in REV Group in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Planning Center Inc. purchased a new position in REV Group in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. RD Lewis Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in REV Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of REV Group during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000.

REV Group Price Performance

Shares of REV Group stock opened at $32.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. REV Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.13 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.22.

REV Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. REV Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of REV Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.63.

REV Group Profile

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

