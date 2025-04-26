7,400 Shares in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,400 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSB. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in Mesabi Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mesabi Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Mesabi Trust during the fourth quarter worth $560,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,366 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 8,133 shares during the period.

Get Mesabi Trust alerts:

Mesabi Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSB opened at $28.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.66. Mesabi Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.93 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.81.

Mesabi Trust Dividend Announcement

Mesabi Trust ( NYSE:MSB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The mining company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.85 million during the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a net margin of 93.80% and a return on equity of 231.09%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.05%. Mesabi Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.95%.

Mesabi Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. Mesabi Trust was founded in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesabi Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesabi Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.