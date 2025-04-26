76,561 Shares in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 76,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNDE. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5,268.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $58,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FNDE stock opened at $30.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.59. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $26.43 and a 12 month high of $34.00.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.