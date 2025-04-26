88,747 Shares in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL) Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 88,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 1,507.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 929,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,557,000 after acquiring an additional 871,596 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 118,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 58,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 19,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period.

Get Franklin Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

BATS FLBL opened at $23.96 on Friday. Franklin Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $22.92 and a 12 month high of $24.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.90 and its 200 day moving average is $24.17.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.