Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,565 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.40% of Adeia worth $6,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADEA. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Adeia by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adeia by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Adeia by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 16,762 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Adeia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adeia by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,626,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,734,000 after acquiring an additional 10,883 shares during the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Adeia in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Maxim Group raised their price target on Adeia from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Adeia in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Adeia Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADEA opened at $12.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.15. Adeia Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $17.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.47.

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Adeia had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $119.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Adeia Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adeia Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

Adeia Profile

(Free Report)

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

